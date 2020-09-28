Joe Montana Grabs Dinner After Subduing Alleged Kidnapper of Grandchild Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Joe Montana is a badass ... first grabbing the alleged kidnapper who snatched his grandchild right inside his home, then grabbing some grub at a fancy restaurant. Joe hit up Nobu in Malibu Saturday night, just hours after he and his wife, Jennifer,… 👓 View full article

