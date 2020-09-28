|
Joe Montana Grabs Dinner After Subduing Alleged Kidnapper of Grandchild
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Joe Montana is a badass ... first grabbing the alleged kidnapper who snatched his grandchild right inside his home, then grabbing some grub at a fancy restaurant. Joe hit up Nobu in Malibu Saturday night, just hours after he and his wife, Jennifer,…
