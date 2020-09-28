Global  
 

Joe Montana Grabs Dinner After Subduing Alleged Kidnapper of Grandchild

TMZ.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Joe Montana is a badass ... first grabbing the alleged kidnapper who snatched his grandchild right inside his home, then grabbing some grub at a fancy restaurant. Joe hit up Nobu in Malibu Saturday night, just hours after he and his wife, Jennifer,…
 NFL legend Joe Montana and his wife say they successfully thwarted the kidnapping of their 9-month-old grandchild from a Malibu home this weekend. Jeff Nguyen reports.

