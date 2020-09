You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Joe Montana Saves His Grandchild From Home Intruder’s Apparent Kidnapping Attempt NFL legend Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer stopped a home intruder, who grabbed their young grandchild in an apparent kidnapping attempt. Saturday evening,...

The Wrap 5 hours ago



Joe Montana: American football legend rescued grandchild from kidnapping attempt The former quarterback and his wife stopped a home intruder from kidnapping their grandchild.

BBC News 3 hours ago



Joe Montana thwarts alleged kidnapping of 9-month-old grandchild Police said Montana's wife was able to pry the child out of the alleged kidnapper's arms after a tussle between her and Montana.

CBS News 4 hours ago





Tweets about this