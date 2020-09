Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr have dinner with Emilio's father in full view of the paps in NYC Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Last week I compared Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr to Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas – are they the celebrity couple of the ‘rona second wave? I mean, there’s an obvious clout imbalance here but the point is that Katie and Emilio are as visible in this early part of their relationship as Ben and A... 👓 View full article