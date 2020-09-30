|
Joe Biden Rips President Trump as 'Clown' During First Presidential Debate
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
President Trump's acting like a "clown" during the first Presidential debate ... at least according to his opponent, Joe Biden. The debate went off the rails early as moderator Chris Wallace is finding near impossible to keep the candidates on…
|
|
|
