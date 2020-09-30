Global  
 

Joe Biden Rips President Trump as 'Clown' During First Presidential Debate

TMZ.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
President Trump's acting like a "clown" during the first Presidential debate ... at least according to his opponent, Joe Biden. The debate went off the rails early as moderator Chris Wallace is finding near impossible to keep the candidates on…
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Trump, Biden Ready For First Presidential Debate

Trump, Biden Ready For First Presidential Debate 04:00

 CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports what's at stake for the two candidates.

Just 6% say they're watching the debate because they're undecided, but that's larger than it sounds

 Just 6% of likely viewers of the first 2020 presidential debate say they're tuning in because they're still undecided about who to vote for. That may sound..
CBS News

What voters are watching for in tonight's debate?

 The vast majority of 2020 voters already have their mind made up about who they're casting their ballot for, so why are they tuning in to the first debate..
CBS News

Trump defends his response to coronavirus pandemic

 At the first presidential debate, Joe Biden slammed President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying "he has no plan." Mr. Trump defended his..
CBS News

Biden says Trump needs to get 'a lot smarter' on COVID-19, Trump says 'there's nothing smart about you'

 Half an hour into the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump took a jab at former Vice President Joe Biden's intelligence.
USATODAY.com

As Trump continues to interrupt during the debate, Biden says, 'Will you shut up, man?'

 Trump came out swinging, trying to needle his opponent, and he continued to interrupt even after being cautioned by moderator Chris Wallace.
USATODAY.com

Watch LIVE: Donald Trump and Joe Biden debate

 Same stage. No handshake. Watch the first presidential debate amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chris Wallace is moderating.
USATODAY.com

Chris Wallace: Five things to know about the first presidential debate moderator

 Journalist Chris Wallace, who moderated the final 2016 presidential debate, will assume that duty again in the first Trump-Biden debate on Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Pres. Trump and Biden clash on filling Justice Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat [Video]

Pres. Trump and Biden clash on filling Justice Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat

President Trump and Joe Biden clash on the debate stage over the appointment of a new Supreme Court justice.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 03:19Published
Trump on Biden: 'There's nothing smart about you Joe' [Video]

Trump on Biden: 'There's nothing smart about you Joe'

Trump on Biden: 'There's nothing smart about you Joe'

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:44Published
WATCH: WXYZ special pre-debate coverage focusing on the impacts on Michigan voters [Video]

WATCH: WXYZ special pre-debate coverage focusing on the impacts on Michigan voters

WXYZ special pre-debate coverage focusing on the impacts on Michigan voters hosted by Editorial Director Chuck Stokes.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 29:02Published

Trump’s adversarial relationship with presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace, explained

Trump’s adversarial relationship with presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace, explained
Vox Also reported by •USATODAY.comWorldNewsThe WrapMediaiteChristian Post

Trump-Biden debate: a crash you won't be able to look away from

 Fox News veteran moderator Chris Wallace has a 'tell' for me on who will win this first presidential debate.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Christian Post

