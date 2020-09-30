Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kevin and Eniko Hart Welcome Baby Girl Kaori Mai Hart

TMZ.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Kevin and Eniko Hart are now a family of 6 after their new baby girl's arrival. Eniko announced the big news early Wednesday morning, saying Kaori Mai Hart was born Tuesday. Eniko's post said she'd spent 9 months preparing to fall in love for a…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kevin Hart Kevin Hart American comedian, actor and producer

ShowBiz Minute: Lennon, TIME, Hart

 John Lennon's killer says he sought glory, deserved death penalty; TIME names Gabrielle Union, The Weeknd and Megan Thee Stallion among the 100 most influential..
USATODAY.com
Kevin Hart 'had a blast' at basketball camp with late Kobe Bryant [Video]

Kevin Hart 'had a blast' at basketball camp with late Kobe Bryant

Kevin Hart has opened up about the time he spent at a basketball camp with his late friend Kobe Bryant.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Usain Bolt [Video]

Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Usain Bolt

On Tuesday, NBC News came under fire after using a photo of Hart for a story about Usain Bolt’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this