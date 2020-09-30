|
Kevin and Eniko Hart Welcome Baby Girl Kaori Mai Hart
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Kevin and Eniko Hart are now a family of 6 after their new baby girl's arrival. Eniko announced the big news early Wednesday morning, saying Kaori Mai Hart was born Tuesday. Eniko's post said she'd spent 9 months preparing to fall in love for a…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kevin Hart American comedian, actor and producer
ShowBiz Minute: Lennon, TIME, HartJohn Lennon's killer says he sought glory, deserved death penalty; TIME names Gabrielle Union, The Weeknd and Megan Thee Stallion among the 100 most influential..
USATODAY.com
Kevin Hart 'had a blast' at basketball camp with late Kobe Bryant
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Kevin Hart roasts NBC for mistaking him for Usain Bolt
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this