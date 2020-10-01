Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actor Archie Lyndhurst Dead at 19

Extra Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister [Video]

Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal probe findings into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Deshmukh pointed out that it has been 1.5..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published
Waiting since 1.5 months, CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case [Video]

Waiting since 1.5 months, CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case

On Sushant Singh Rajput case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that CBI should tell the investigation result earliest on Sushant Singh Rajput death case as people are waiting since 1.5..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published
Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2: Guddu bhaiya will use his brain now, team up with Golu [Video]

Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2: Guddu bhaiya will use his brain now, team up with Golu

Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 is full of big surprises and big twists, reveals the show’s Guddu Bhaiya, actor Ali Fazal. The second season will find us in the Badlands of Uttar Pradesh again as..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 15:49Published

Related news from verified sources

‘So Awkward’ Actor Archie Lyndhurst Dead At 19

 'All of us are devastated'
Daily Caller Also reported by •AceShowbizE! Online

Tweets about this

27venamc

Edvinna McIntosh RT @extratv: Archie Lyndhurst, best known as Ollie on the series “So Awkward,” has died. He was 19. https://t.co/HeMgsWQYmc 35 minutes ago

extratv

ExtraTV Archie Lyndhurst, best known as Ollie on the series “So Awkward,” has died. He was 19. https://t.co/HeMgsWQYmc 49 minutes ago

LaraAbdallah

LaraAbdallah RT @LisaHorne: RIP, Archie. Far too young to die. Prayers to his family. RT Archie Lyndhurst, Star of So Awkward and Son of Actor Nicholas… 4 hours ago

LisaHorne

Lisa Horne RIP, Archie. Far too young to die. Prayers to his family. RT Archie Lyndhurst, Star of So Awkward and Son of Actor… https://t.co/pGlSblihRE 4 hours ago

TomBurt58

TomBurton Archie Lyndhurst, Star of So Awkward and Son of Actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, Dies at 19 https://t.co/n1jLYfI631 6 hours ago

RilkeRainer

RilkeRainer RT @NYDailyNews: “So Awkward” star Archie Lyndhurst, who is also the son of English actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, has died at the age of 19. h… 6 hours ago

realjoebiala

Joe Biala RT @TPPatriots: Actor Archie Lyndhurst Dead at Age 19 https://t.co/VXa99qZrIB 6 hours ago

MarionArguello

Marion Flores Archie Lyndhurst, Star of So Awkward and Son of Actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, Dies at 19 https://t.co/KqNHjcC5OL 8 hours ago