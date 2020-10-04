Global  
 

'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Trump, Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Strong Message

TMZ.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
"Saturday Night Live" came back with a flurry Saturday night, with a strong measure of social justice. Megan was performing her song, "Savage," when suddenly you hear the sounds of gunshots.  She stops singing and says ... “We need to…
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Megan Thee Stallion Drops 'Don't Stop' Video With Young Thug & Gears Up for 'SNL' | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion Drops 'Don't Stop' Video With Young Thug & Gears Up for 'SNL' | Billboard News 01:04

 Megan Thee Stallion had a busy week in the lead-up to her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend. In addition to slipping into a very fashionable full hazmat suit for her SNL promo shoot with host Chris Rock, she also dropped the sizzling Young Thug.

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper

Megan Thee Stallion sends powerful message in 'SNL' performance: 'Protect Black women'

 Megan Thee Stallion's solo debut of "Savage" on the premiere of "Saturday Night Live" spoke volumes about Breonna Taylor and Black Lives Matter.
USATODAY.com
Justin Bieber & Meghan Thee Stallion lead 2020 People's Choice Awards nominations [Video]

Justin Bieber & Meghan Thee Stallion lead 2020 People's Choice Awards nominations

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and Lady Gaga lead music nominations for the 2020 E!'s People's Choice Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Cardi B wants to trademark ‘WAP’ [Video]

Cardi B wants to trademark ‘WAP’

The rapper released the single with Megan Thee Stallion in August, and the track went on to become a smash hit around the globe.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Top 10 Funniest Chris Rock SNL Sketches [Video]

Top 10 Funniest Chris Rock SNL Sketches

SNL couldn’t have picked a better host to kick off its new season. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable single or recurring “SNL” skits, as well as monologues, that showcase..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:14Published
5 Things Ego Nwodim Discovered That You Have To Try [Video]

5 Things Ego Nwodim Discovered That You Have To Try

Ego Nwodim has turned all of us into human laugh-cry emojis with her ‘Saturday Night Live’ performances. Given her performance as L’evanka Trump on the “Them Trumps” parody and her..

Credit: Bustle     Duration: 03:08Published
‘SNL’ Season Premiere to feature Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion [Video]

‘SNL’ Season Premiere to feature Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion

On Thursday, NBC announced that season 46 of ‘SNL’ would debut on October 3.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron During 'SNL' Performance - Watch

 Megan Thee Stallion is taking her time on the Saturday Night Live stage to share an important message. During her performance of her song “Savage,” the...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.com

