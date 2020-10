Carlos Kaneta RT @diorangxl: “When you’re designing clothes for the public to wear, you actually have to think very practically, much more so than the id… 2 seconds ago US-Italy Forum Fashion designer Kenzo Takada has died from complications due to Covid-19 at age 81 https://t.co/TSS17UzuPW 7 seconds ago Tooshylurker RT @EW: Revered fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from complications due to the coronavirus at 81 in Paris. https://t.co/eqC3mtPB0H 7 seconds ago KakNanie RT @CNN: Paris-based Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, famous for creating the international luxury fashion house Kenzo, has died due to Covi… 18 seconds ago Detective Doble TT🕵🏻‍♀️ RT @VVFriedman: At a time when everything can seem very dark, it's worth remembering the legacy of Kenzo Takada, the great designer who die… 22 seconds ago Sarah Russell RT @NZStuff: Covid-19: Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dead at 81 from complications related to coronavirus https://t.co/xP2qAfsbu4 23 seconds ago Sang Kancil Guru RT @themainichi: Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 at age 81 https://t.co/dXBh70AYx7 27 seconds ago SCAM RT @TrueFactsStated: Fashion Designer Kenzo Takada Dies From Covid-19 https://t.co/evgBPiBUTk 57 seconds ago