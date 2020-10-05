Global  
 

ShowBiz Minute: Kenzo, Cineworld, Pet Blessing

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Fashion world pays tribute to designer Kenzo Takada who has died from COVID-19 complications aged 81; Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close in U.S. and U.K.; Drive-thru pet blessing in Manila on feast of St. Francis. (Oct. 5)
 
Kenzō Takada Kenzō Takada Japanese fashion designer

Kenzo Takada, iconic French-Japanese fashion designer, has died

 His family said the designer, famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic, died from complications due to the coronavirus.
CBS News
Acclaimed Designer Kenzo Has Died Of COVID-19 [Video]

Acclaimed Designer Kenzo Has Died Of COVID-19

Japanese designer Kenzo Takada died in Paris on Sunday due to COVID-19-related complications. He was 81. Famous for his international luxury fashion house Kenzo, he inaugurated his flagship store in Paris' Place des Victoires in 1976. A native of Himeji, Japan, over the next thirty years, Takada launched a perfume empire, and, in 1993, sold his brand to luxury conglomerate LVMH. In 1999, he retired to pursue other creative pursuits. In January of 2020, he launched his K-3 brand.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Fashion Brand Founder Kenzo Takada Dead from Coronavirus

 Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada has died from coronavirus. Kenzo, the first Japanese designer to have ensconced himself in the fashion capital of the..
TMZ.com

Kenzo Takada: Japanese designer dies from Covid-19

 Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies in hospital in Paris aged 81.
BBC News

Cineworld Cineworld cinema chain

Regal is closing all cinemas in the US and UK on Thursday

 New York’s iconic Regal Cinema on 42nd St.

The second largest cinema chain in the US is temporarily closing its doors nationwide. Cineworld, parent..
The Verge
Cineworld announces possible closure of US locations [Video]

Cineworld announces possible closure of US locations

Regal Cinemas in Port Ritchey closes, for now.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:29Published

Regal considers closing all U.S. theaters after new Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed to 2021

 Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is considering closing movie theaters in the U.S. and Britain after James Bond film 'No Time to Die' delays until 2021.
USATODAY.com
Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK cinemas [Video]

Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK cinemas

Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, said on Sunday it was considering a temporary closure of all its sites in the United States and Britain but a final decision had not yet been reached. Edward Baran reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Regal Cinemas Regal Cinemas Movie theater chain in the United States

Bond was the last straw: Regal and Cineworld will reportedly close all theaters in US and UK next week

 Photo by Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

Cineworld, owner of the largest chain of theaters in the UK and Ireland and the second-largest in the United..
The Verge

Manila Manila Capital and chief port of the Philippines

AP Top Stories October 4 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, Oct. 4th: Trump could be discharged Monday; coronavirus restrictions lifted in Mecca; Pope Francis releases his third..
USATODAY.com
Drive-thru pet blessing in Manila on feast of St Francis [Video]

Drive-thru pet blessing in Manila on feast of St Francis

Pet lovers in Manila received blessings for their animals via a drive-throughceremony on Sunday to celebrate the feast of Saint Francis, the patron saintof animals, despite restrictions imposed to stem the spread of thecoronavirus. A row of vehicles lined up outside a mall in Manila as pet ownerspatiently waited for their turn to drive forward to have a priest sprinkleholy water on their mostly canine companions, on the day which is also knownas World Animal Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published
Philippine government efforts to preserve historic Manila [Video]

Philippine government efforts to preserve historic Manila

Decades ago, Manila was called the Pearl of the Orient, but the Battle for Manila destroyed much of its grandeur.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published

U.S. bishops pray for ‘full healing’ from coronavirus for Trump, Melania  

 Washington D.C., Oct 4, 2020 / 08:14 pm (CNA).- The head of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said Sunday that he is praying for a full recovery...
CNA

Farmers' body extends 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab till Oct 8

 Continuing protests against the recently enacted farm laws, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KSMC) has again extended 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab...
DNA

Dubai to unveil world’s largest fountain on Oct 22
Indian Express Also reported by •RTTNews

