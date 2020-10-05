|
ShowBiz Minute: Kenzo, Cineworld, Pet Blessing
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Fashion world pays tribute to designer Kenzo Takada who has died from COVID-19 complications aged 81; Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close in U.S. and U.K.; Drive-thru pet blessing in Manila on feast of St. Francis. (Oct. 5)
|
|
Advertisement
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kenzō Takada Japanese fashion designer
Kenzo Takada, iconic French-Japanese fashion designer, has diedHis family said the designer, famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic, died from complications due to the coronavirus.
CBS News
Acclaimed Designer Kenzo Has Died Of COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Fashion Brand Founder Kenzo Takada Dead from CoronavirusJapanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada has died from coronavirus. Kenzo, the first Japanese designer to have ensconced himself in the fashion capital of the..
TMZ.com
Kenzo Takada: Japanese designer dies from Covid-19Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies in hospital in Paris aged 81.
BBC News
Cineworld cinema chain
Regal is closing all cinemas in the US and UK on ThursdayNew York’s iconic Regal Cinema on 42nd St.
The second largest cinema chain in the US is temporarily closing its doors nationwide. Cineworld, parent..
The Verge
Cineworld announces possible closure of US locations
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:29Published
Regal considers closing all U.S. theaters after new Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed to 2021Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is considering closing movie theaters in the U.S. and Britain after James Bond film 'No Time to Die' delays until 2021.
USATODAY.com
Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK cinemas
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
Regal Cinemas Movie theater chain in the United States
Bond was the last straw: Regal and Cineworld will reportedly close all theaters in US and UK next weekPhoto by Victor J. Blue/Getty Images
Cineworld, owner of the largest chain of theaters in the UK and Ireland and the second-largest in the United..
The Verge
Manila Capital and chief port of the Philippines
AP Top Stories October 4 PHere are the top stories for Sunday, Oct. 4th: Trump could be discharged Monday; coronavirus restrictions lifted in Mecca; Pope Francis releases his third..
USATODAY.com
Drive-thru pet blessing in Manila on feast of St Francis
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27Published
Philippine government efforts to preserve historic Manila
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this