‘You’re Such A Karen’: Lana Del Rey Slammed By Fans For Wearing *Mesh* Face Mask

OK! Magazine Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Talk about a fashion faux pas! Lana Del Rey is taking the heat after wearing a bedazzled mesh face mask while greeting fans in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, October 3. The “Summertime Sadness” singer made an impromptu stop at Barnes & Noble at The Grove to promote her new poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over Read More
News video: Lana Del Rey angers fans by wearing mesh face mask during 'impromptu' meet and greet

Lana Del Rey angers fans by wearing mesh face mask during 'impromptu' meet and greet 00:51

 Lana Del Rey has riled fans by wearing a mesh face mask during an "impromptu" meet and greet at The Grove shopping centre in Los Angeles on Friday.

