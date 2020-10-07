Global  
 

Morgan Wallen, This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Parties Maskless

TMZ.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Country music star Morgan Wallen -- set to be this week's musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" -- was super unsafe over the weekend, and now the question ... will 'SNL' pull the plug on him. The "This Bar" singer was in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for…
