Morgan Wallen, This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Parties Maskless
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Country music star Morgan Wallen -- set to be this week's musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" -- was super unsafe over the weekend, and now the question ... will 'SNL' pull the plug on him. The "This Bar" singer was in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for…
Morgan Wallen American country music singer and songwriter
Tuscaloosa, Alabama City in Alabama, United States
Alabama State in the southeastern United States
