Morgan Wallen, This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Parties Maskless Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Country music star Morgan Wallen -- set to be this week's musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" -- was super unsafe over the weekend, and now the question ... will 'SNL' pull the plug on him. The "This Bar" singer was in Tuscaloosa Alabama for… 👓 View full article