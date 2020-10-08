Global  
 

‘Painful Reminder’: George Floyd’s Family React to Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin’s Release from Custody

OK! Magazine Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
George Floyd’s death at the hands of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sparked national protests, and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement gained more steam than ever as the fight against racial inequality reached a fever pitch in recent weeks. Now, there is set to be more outrage after it emerged that Chauvin, who is Read More
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: The Details Behind Derek Chauvin’s Release

The Details Behind Derek Chauvin’s Release 02:23

 Derek Chauvin is the last of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death to be released from custody, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:23).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 7, 2020

Hundreds protest in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin released on bail following Geroge Floyd killing [Video]

Hundreds protest in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin released on bail following Geroge Floyd killing

Hundreds took to the streets of Minneapolis on October 8 to protest the release-on-bail of Derek Chauvin, one of the police officers charged in George Floyd's death.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Community Reacts To Derek Chauvin’s Release [Video]

Community Reacts To Derek Chauvin’s Release

Many are upset with the release of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin from custody -- but many more are determined to use those feelings to spark change, reports Reg Chapman (3:26).WCCO 4..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:26Published
Chauvin Released On Bond; Nat’l Guard Activated [Video]

Chauvin Released On Bond; Nat’l Guard Activated

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd is out of jail Wednesday, reports Jennifer Mayerle (5:44).WCCO 4 News At 6 - October 7, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 05:44Published

