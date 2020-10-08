Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Least Eco-friendly Royals, Reveals New Survey

OK! Magazine Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
It turns out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the least eco-friendly royals of all the other members of the royal family. A new survey by SaveOnEnergy took into account the environmental measures taken by the ten most senior royals, and in the list, Harry and Meghan took the last seat, courtesy of their Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Meghan Markle and Prince Will Celebrate Christmas with David Foster and Katherine McPhee

Meghan Markle and Prince Will Celebrate Christmas with David Foster and Katherine McPhee 01:11

 Seems like the Queen is going to have two empty seats at her table this Christmas, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying put in America for the holiday. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Remembering the Royal Weddings: A look at Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's love story [Video]

Remembering the Royal Weddings: A look at Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's love story

Take a look at the Royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Credit: USA Today Lifestyle (Domestic)     Duration: 00:49Published
Meghan Trainor Gifts Fans With Pregnancy News & Two New Christmas Songs | Billboard News [Video]

Meghan Trainor Gifts Fans With Pregnancy News & Two New Christmas Songs | Billboard News

Meghan Trainor Gifts Fans With Pregnancy News & Two New Christmas Songs | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:12Published
The Rift Between Prince William and Prince Harry is Serious [Video]

The Rift Between Prince William and Prince Harry is Serious

Prince Harry and Prince William have been close for many years, but that has changed. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what a royal biographer has to say.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this

Saminajam

Samina Jam RT @DailyMailUK: Meghan and Harry will join activist Malala Yousafzai for virtual chat about importance of women's right to education https… 3 minutes ago

ElaineWisewoman

Elaine Wise RT @talkRADIO: Mark Dolan says Prince Harry is desperate to please "that rather controlling woman" Meghan Markle: "It cannot go on forever,… 3 minutes ago

JustTakeAMinut2

Just Take A Minute RT @jjcwow: Prince Harry could be persuaded return to UK with Meghan by group close to his heart TELL THEM NOT TO BOTHER THE UK IS BETTER F… 3 minutes ago

Florasdaisy1

Florasdaisy RT @here4hma: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join Malala for a live video chat where the trio will discuss the barriers that currently… 5 minutes ago

grimes_steve

Steve Grimes 🇬🇧 💂🏻 #Freedom #Independence Huge yawn! 🥱🥱https://t.co/UccpkjBMQ5 6 minutes ago

LucyLu54012514

Meghan 🦋💫Harry🦋💫and Archie🦋💫 RT @harpersbazaarus: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Join Malala for a Virtual Chat for International Day of the Girl https://t.co/n9vxY8… 11 minutes ago

geonews_english

Geo English Royal relative reproves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fame in #US Read more: https://t.co/PPaixMWQVb #GeoNews https://t.co/1Y8rgvtGXO 11 minutes ago

AaronRFernandes

Aaron Fernandes Meghan Markle BEGGED Her Dad Thomas to Attend Her Wedding to Prince Harry, According to Biography… https://t.co/adpxsRbl14 15 minutes ago