Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Least Eco-friendly Royals, Reveals New Survey Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

It turns out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the least eco-friendly royals of all the other members of the royal family. A new survey by SaveOnEnergy took into account the environmental measures taken by the ten most senior royals, and in the list, Harry and Meghan took the last seat, courtesy of their Read More 👓 View full article

