Tennis Star Genie Bouchard Dating NFL QB Mason Rudolph
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Call this a new kind of love-love for tennis star Genie Bouchard ... TMZ Sports has confirmed she's now dating Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph!!! A source close to the couple tells us the two began a romantic fling recently ... and have gotten…
