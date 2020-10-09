|
'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Indicted For Animal Cruelty, Trafficking
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
'Tiger King' star Doc Antle is facing a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges now for his treatment and transport of lion cubs. Antle, the owner and founder of Myrtle Beach Safari, was indicted Friday in Virginia for felony wildlife trafficking…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Doc Antle American wildlife enthusiast, trainer, and business person
Virginia State in the United States
