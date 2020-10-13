Global  
 

Kanye West Files for Rights to 'God Save America' Amid Campaign Push

TMZ.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Kanye West appears to have one final trick up his sleeve in the last-minute blitz of his presidential campaign ... let go, and let God. Ye just filed legal docs to lock up the rights to "God Save America" -- which he wants to slap on shirts,…
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Kanye West launches presidential campaign ad

Kanye West launches presidential campaign ad 00:47

 Kanye West has promised to “build a stronger country” in his first presidential campaign advertisement, which was launched just three weeks before election day.

