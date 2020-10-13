|
Kanye West Files for Rights to 'God Save America' Amid Campaign Push
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Kanye West appears to have one final trick up his sleeve in the last-minute blitz of his presidential campaign ... let go, and let God. Ye just filed legal docs to lock up the rights to "God Save America" -- which he wants to slap on shirts,…
