Hayley Atwell appears to smell Tom Cruise's hand on Mission: Impossible 7 set

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell continue to work on Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome filming the action scene that they started shooting last week. This time we see them out of the car during the pursuit and at some point I think they’re getting shot at. Since their characters are handcuffed together, the...
