Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kristin Cavallari's Not Dating Comedian Jeff Dye, Despite Chicago Make Out

TMZ.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Kristin Cavallari's still very single ... despite that recent video of her getting flirty and kissing a comedian. Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... there's nothing serious going on between Kristin and Jeff Dye, and in fact -- we're told…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari American television personality

Kristin Cavallari Kissing Mystery Guy at Chicago Bar

 Kristin Cavallari is back in the game, mackin' on a new guy in the Windy City. Kristin was at Fulton Market, a bar and restaurant district in Chicago where..
TMZ.com

Jeff Dye Jeff Dye American stand-up comedian and actor


Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

Music fans head to a "drive-in"

 Live music performances were pretty much dead this year, but outside Chicago, fans of rock pianist Andrew McMahon enjoyed a socially-distanced concert in a..
CBS News

Law Student Gives Birth During Bar Exam, Still Finishes Test

 A law student and prospective lawyer went into labor in the middle of taking the bar exam, which she actually finished ... after having the baby! She can do..
TMZ.com

Woman goes into labour during bar exam, gives birth, finishes the exam

 A Chicago lawyer graduate sat down to take her bar exam, went into labour, gave birth and then finished her exam.Loyola University graduate Brianna Hill was..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this