|
Justin Gaethje Says Khabib Fight is Life-Changing, 'I Won't Go Out Like a Bitch'
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Justin Gaethje says he knows his upcoming fight with UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov can change his life forever -- and to steal a line from Hamilton, he's not throwing away his shot. "The stakes are huge," Gaethje tells TMZ Sports ... "This is…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Justin Gaethje American mixed martial arts fighter
Khabib Nurmagomedov Chokes Out Justin Gaethje, Retires After UFC 254Khabib Nurmagomedov just RETIRED FROM MMA -- after choking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Wow. Khabib essentially said he doesn't want to continue in the sport..
TMZ.com
Khabib announces retirement after moving MMA record to 29-0Khabib Nurmagomedov says his stoppage of Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 will be the final fight of his brilliant MMA career.
USATODAY.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC after beating Justin GaethjeLightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from the UFC after beating Justin Gaethje in the second round in Abu Dhabi.
BBC News
Justin Gaethje's Twin Bro, We Wrecked People Together As Football Teammates!Did you know Justin Gaethje has a twin brother? It's true -- his name is Marcus, and shocker -- turns out knockout power runs in the family! We spoke to the..
TMZ.com
UFC's Michael Chandler On Being Alternate for Khabib vs. Gaethje, 'I'm Ready'UFC's newest star Michael Chandler says he's taking his job as "alternate" for the Khabib vs. Gaethje fight very seriously ... and he'll be ready to step in if..
TMZ.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov Russian professional mixed martial artist
Menacing and ferocious - but could Gaethje finally beat Nurmagomedov?Why have so many fighters tried and failed to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov - and what makes him so menacing?
BBC News
Khabib vs. Georges St-Pierre Was Late Father's Dream, Trainer SaysIt's starting to make more sense why Khabib Nurmagomedov so badly wants to fight Georges St-Pierre -- it was his father's plan. Khabib's dad, Abdulmanap..
TMZ.com
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Slim Chance Asteroid Hits U.S. Before ElectionNeil deGrasse Tyson is trying to ease fears about the asteroid that's got a shot of striking the U.S. before election day -- but also knows everyone wants to..
TMZ.com
MLB Star Tommy Pham Stabbing Suspect Still On The Loose, Cops SayThe man who slashed a footlong wound into MLB star Tommy Pham's back is still on the loose ... TMZ Sports has learned. The San Diego Police Dept. tells us NO..
TMZ.com
DJ Paul Says Three 6 Mafia Will Stop KY Show If Fans Don't Social DistanceDJ Paul says Three 6 Mafia's indoor concert -- the first such U.S. show in the COVID era -- won't play out like the infamous Chainsmokers gig this summer ... the..
TMZ.com
Surfing Exploding During Pandemic, Shops Can't Keep Boards In Stock!Shreddin' the gnar is taking off during the pandemic ... TMZ Sports has learned surfing has EXPLODED while people try to have fun while social distancing!!! We..
TMZ.com
Ultimate Fighting Championship Mixed martial arts promoter based in Las Vegas
Dana White Says Demi Lovato, The Rock Will Be 1st Fans Invited to Fight IslandOfficials in Abu Dhabi are considering allowing fans on Fight Island to watch UFC fights in person at some point down the road ... and Dana White says he's..
TMZ.com
Nurmagomedov on way to 'GOAT' status - UFC president WhiteKhabib Nurmagomedov will be close to becoming the greatest MMA fighter of all time if he wins at UFC 254, says UFC president Dana White.
BBC News
UFC legend Silva to retire after final fight later this monthFormer middleweight champion Anderson Silva says he will retire from the UFC after his fight with Uriah Hall in Las Vegas.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this