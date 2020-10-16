Global  
 

Justin Gaethje Says Khabib Fight is Life-Changing, 'I Won't Go Out Like a Bitch'

TMZ.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Justin Gaethje says he knows his upcoming fight with UFC champ  Khabib Nurmagomedov can change his life forever -- and to steal a line from Hamilton, he's not throwing away his shot. "The stakes are huge," Gaethje tells TMZ Sports ... "This is…
