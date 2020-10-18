Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coach Nick Saban Dances In Locker Room After Negative Covid Test and Alabama Win

TMZ.com Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban was back in the game Saturday when his team trounced the University of Georgia ... and the team celebrated the win in spectacular fashion with its formerly COVID-positive coach. Saban tested positive…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Positive For Covid-19

Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Positive For Covid-19 00:32

 University of Alabama's head football Coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19. The university made the announcement on Wednesday. According to CNN, the school's athletic director Greg Byrne also tested positive. The university said that both men have left campus are in isolation in their...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nick Saban Nick Saban American football coach

Coronavirus updates: Patriots will play Broncos; Saban, Alabama get their game in; Trump urges beleaguered Wisconsin to open up

 The NFL hopes to play all its scheduled games today. President Trump wants Wisconsin, Michigan to open up despite surge in cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Alabama's Nick Saban tests negative for COVID-19, is cleared to coach against Georgia on Saturday

 Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday, according to outside lab results but was cleared Saturday, will coach vs. Georgia.
USATODAY.com

Alabama's Nick Saban could coach against Georgia, despite positive COVID-19 test this week. Here's how.

 Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 this week but might still be able to coach on the sideline when the Crimson Tide play Georgia.
USATODAY.com

Alabama Crimson Tide football Alabama Crimson Tide football University of Alabama Football Team

Coronavirus updates: US nears 8M cases; Alabama football coach Nick Saban 'feeling great'; Study finds air on planes safer than homes

 Air on planes are safer than homes, operating rooms, study finds. Outbreak at Georgia election warehouse. US nears 8M cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

University of Alabama University of Alabama Public university located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, U.S.


University of Georgia University of Georgia Public university located in Athens, Georgia, United States


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Festive season brings relief to shopkeepers [Video]

Festive season brings relief to shopkeepers

The festive season is proving to be a boon for shopkeepers across the country. Footfall has increased, helping them recover financial loss they suffered due to COVID-19. In Delhi, shopkeepers at Lajpat Nagar market were elated with rise in customers. "With festive season starting, crowds have started pouring in. We covered 70-80% sale yesterday. We're hoping for a good weekend," said VK Gupta, VP, Lajpat Nagar Traders Association. Sarojini Nagar market also witnessed a surge in footfall as customers started thronging shops. "Customers have increased by 10-15% compared to last month. We are hoping that festive season will be good for both business and footfall," said Prem Goel, Shopkeeper. Meanwhile, shopkeepers in Bengaluru breathed a sigh of relief as their sale slightly increased during Navratri festivities.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:32Published

Christopher Cross on his near-fatal COVID illness

 In his first TV interview since contracting the coronavirus, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter talks about his diagnosis for Guillain-Barré Syndrome, and..
CBS News

Christopher Cross on surviving COVID

 Earlier this year singer-songwriter Christopher Cross contracted the coronavirus, and was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disease affecting the..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How does Nick Saban's positive test impact college football moving forward? [Video]

How does Nick Saban's positive test impact college football moving forward?

USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down how Nick Saban's positive COVID-19 test will impact the entire college football landscape.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:40Published
Lane Kiffin reuniting with Nick Saban when Ole Miss hosts Alabama [Video]

Lane Kiffin reuniting with Nick Saban when Ole Miss hosts Alabama

The last time Ole Miss beat Alabama, Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin was standing on the other sideline, setting the stage for Saturday’s game within a game as Nick Saban and company..

Credit: WXXVPublished
Legendary FSU Coach Bobby Bowden, 90, Tests Positive For COVID [Video]

Legendary FSU Coach Bobby Bowden, 90, Tests Positive For COVID

Bobby Bowden, former Florida State University football coach, has tested positive for the coronavirus and was home monitoring his symptoms. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai: Wadala youth becomes first person in country to undergo liver transplant after recovering from COVID

 A 22-year-old *Wadala* youth became one of the first person in the country to undergo a liver transplant after recovering from Covid-19 infection. 22-year-old...
Mid-Day

COVID-19 Calls For Resetting Targets Under SDGs: Health And Education Needs Fresh Strategies – Analysis

COVID-19 Calls For Resetting Targets Under SDGs: Health And Education Needs Fresh Strategies – Analysis By Ram Krishna Sinha* The UN-mandated Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. In...
Eurasia Review

'UK's most vulnerable could get vaccine by Christmas,' says head of task force

 There is some chance that a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for the most vulnerable of the UK's population by Christmas, according to the head of the country's...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this