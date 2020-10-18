|
Coach Nick Saban Dances In Locker Room After Negative Covid Test and Alabama Win
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban was back in the game Saturday when his team trounced the University of Georgia ... and the team celebrated the win in spectacular fashion with its formerly COVID-positive coach. Saban tested positive…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nick Saban American football coach
Coronavirus updates: Patriots will play Broncos; Saban, Alabama get their game in; Trump urges beleaguered Wisconsin to open upThe NFL hopes to play all its scheduled games today. President Trump wants Wisconsin, Michigan to open up despite surge in cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Alabama's Nick Saban tests negative for COVID-19, is cleared to coach against Georgia on SaturdayAlabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday, according to outside lab results but was cleared Saturday, will coach vs. Georgia.
USATODAY.com
Alabama's Nick Saban could coach against Georgia, despite positive COVID-19 test this week. Here's how.Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 this week but might still be able to coach on the sideline when the Crimson Tide play Georgia.
USATODAY.com
Alabama Crimson Tide football University of Alabama Football Team
Coronavirus updates: US nears 8M cases; Alabama football coach Nick Saban 'feeling great'; Study finds air on planes safer than homesAir on planes are safer than homes, operating rooms, study finds. Outbreak at Georgia election warehouse. US nears 8M cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
University of Alabama Public university located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, U.S.
University of Georgia Public university located in Athens, Georgia, United States
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
