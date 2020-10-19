Lily James should be promoting Netflix's Rebecca but is instead dealing with Dominic West drama
Monday, 19 October 2020 () It’s been a week since Lily James and Dominic West returned to London from Rome together, where they were photographed rather… romantically. Photos of the two were already published by the time they were heading back, on the same flight. And then the next morning, Dominic showed up outside his house...
Lily James admits she makes "mistakes all the time" but insists "it's best to follow your instincts... even if they're misguided" in an interview that dropped after she was spotted kissing her married..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published