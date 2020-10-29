Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher Goes Toe-to-Toe With Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’ Season 4 Trailer (Video)

The Wrap Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher Goes Toe-to-Toe With Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’ Season 4 Trailer (Video)Netflix dropped the trailer for the fourth season of “The Crown” Thursday, switching fans’ attention from the eagerly anticipated introduction of Princess Diana (played by Emma Corrin) to the arrival of Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Britain’s formidable first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.

And when the Iron Lady reports for duty, she comes ready to challenge Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) in more ways than the monarch seems to have expected.

Watch “The Crown” Season 4 trailer here and via the video above.

*Also Read:* 'The Crown': Dominic West in Talks to Play Prince Charles in Seasons 5 and 6

The fourth season of Peter Morgan’s Netflix royal family drama picks up in the late 1970s. Here is the official description:

“Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.”

“The Crown” Season 4 also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Georgie Glen as Lady Fermoy, Tom Byrne as Prince Andrew, Angue Imrie as Prince Edward, and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten. Stephen Boxer also features as Denis Thatcher alongside Rebecca Humphries as Carol Thatcher and Freddie Fox as Mark Thatcher.

*Also Read:* Princess Diana's Fairy Tale Begins and Quickly Unravels in 'The Crown' Season 4 Teaser (Video)

“It could be said that they are two very similar women, born only months apart,” Morgan said of Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher in a statement Thursday. “They are very much defined by the Second World War, by a sense of a sense of frugality, hard work, commitment, Christianity and so much more. It was a commonly held piece of wisdom that the Queen and Thatcher didn’t get on. I think there was probably a lot of respect. But they also had many differences, it was really fun exploring their differences and their similarities. I also get a chance to explore them both as mothers. Writing Thatcher and the Queen as mothers was probably an angle that no one has explored before. It yielded one of my favourite episodes in the season.”

“The Crown” Season 4 premieres Sunday, Nov. 15 on Netflix.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'The Crown': Dominic West in Talks to Play Prince Charles in Seasons 5 and 6

Princess Diana's Fairy Tale Begins and Quickly Unravels in 'The Crown' Season 4 Teaser (Video)

'The Crown' Reveals Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Ahead of Season 4 (Photo)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: The Crown Season 4 Official Trailer Released

The Crown Season 4 Official Trailer Released 01:04

 The Crown Season 4 trailer has been released and we get our first official glimpse of Margaret Thatcher played by Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin as Diana.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Margaret Thatcher, Queen Elizabeth Face Off In 'The Crown' Season 4 Trailer | THR News [Video]

Margaret Thatcher, Queen Elizabeth Face Off In 'The Crown' Season 4 Trailer | THR News

The latest preview for the upcoming season of Netflix's British drama also teases tensions between the royal family and Princess Diana.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:58Published
The Crown Season 4 on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

The Crown Season 4 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama series The Crown Season 4, created by Peter Morgan. It stars Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Marion..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:29Published
A Queen Is Born Season 1 [Video]

A Queen Is Born Season 1

A Queen Is Born Season 1 Trailer - Plot synopsis: Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister make drag dreams come true as they help six artists find the confidence to own the stage in this makeover..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

New The Crown trailer stars bisexual icon Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher – leaving queers everywhere both confused and horny

 Netflix has released a second trailer for the hotly anticipated fourth season of The Crown, and to the consternation of queers everywhere, Gillian Anderson is,...
PinkNews

'The Crown' Season 4 Trailer: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

 After watching the new trailer for The Crown, even longtime Gillian Anderson fans might not believe what they’re seeing… or hearing. The...
Upworthy Also reported by •DNAMashableUSATODAY.comAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

KOLanvin

Lanvin 🇧🇧✨ Gillian Anderson must win some kind of award cuz the way she’s sounding just like Margaret Thatcher is sending me!!! 12 seconds ago

mattfinished

Matt Finnegan RT @scottygb: Just when you thought politics won’t get any more intense today, The Crown have just released their next series trailer with… 25 seconds ago

AllieK02

Allison♓✨ @PopCrave @netflix 😱Wow. Is that Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher? The actress playing Princess Diana has an… https://t.co/ws7gyigeGd 39 seconds ago

seawell44

Wendy Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin Talk ‘The Crown’ and Demystifying Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana https://t.co/JM4HoODXQg via @variety 2 minutes ago

Malikahh77

QueeN RT @Independent: Fans are very disturbed by how much Gillian Anderson sounds like Margaret Thatcher in The Crown https://t.co/XzQ3n2Ssas 4 minutes ago

Loli17

Paula Gonzalez Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin Talk ‘The Crown’ and Demystifying Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana https://t.co/R7mw5sKkdt vía @variety 5 minutes ago

TheSlay

Gary Slaymaker RT @WelshDalaiLama: Gillian Anderson portraying Margaret Thatcher The final boss of ChallengeWank™ 5 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Fans are very disturbed by how much Gillian Anderson sounds like Margaret Thatcher in The Crown https://t.co/XzQ3n2Ssas 8 minutes ago