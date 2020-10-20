|
Bill Cosby Cracks Smile in His Latest Mug Shot
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Bill Cosby's latest mug shot has 2020 written all over it, because there's a face mask hanging around his neck ... and the look on his face a little unnerving. The disgraced comic found something to smile about in his most recent mug shot, taken on…
