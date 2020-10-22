|
Donald Trump Rips Barack Obama After Blistering Rebuke Of Presidency
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump and Barack Obama are taking the gloves off ... Trump just ripped Obama after his blistering rebuke of Trump's presidency. The Prez went nuts on Obama during Wednesday's rally in North Carolina, and it sure seems like he watched Barry…
