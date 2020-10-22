Global  
 

Donald Trump Rips Barack Obama After Blistering Rebuke Of Presidency

TMZ.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump and Barack Obama are taking the gloves off ... Trump just ripped Obama after his blistering rebuke of Trump's presidency. The Prez went nuts on Obama during Wednesday's rally in North Carolina, and it sure seems like he watched Barry…
 Barack Obama hits the campaign trail for Joe Biden. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic' [Video]

Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trial in Philadelphia Wednesdayon behalf of his former vice president, Joe Biden. Mr Obama repeatedlyattacked President Donald Trump in his drive in speech: "Look I get that thispresident wants full credit for the economy he inherited, and zero blame forthe pandemic." "Tweeting at the television doesn't fix things," Mr Obamaadded.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Biden heavily outspending Trump in the final weeks of the campaign

 CBS News political unit associate producer Sarah Ewall-Wice breaks down how much money the Trump and Biden campaigns had going into October and where they are..
CBS News
Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied [Video]

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied

Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina. Graham is one of the most high-profile Republican Senators and a vocal supporter of Trump. Graham is seeking a fourth term to office in 2020, according to Business Insider. Harrison is putting up a formidable fight in deep-red South Carolina, narrowly outpacing Graham.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Former President Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Joe Biden

 Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Wednesday, holding his first in-person event for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Biden is hoping to flip..
CBS News

Race for the White House: Obama delivers cutting take down of Trump

 Former United States President Barack Obama made a blistering and personal speech on behalf of the Democratic ticket in Pennsylvania, just two weeks out from the..
New Zealand Herald

Obama says Trump couldn't 'protect himself' from COVID, has failed to protect the nation

 Former President Barack Obama gave a fiery speech in Philadelphia attacking Trump as incompetent and surrounded by hacks while promoting Joe Biden
USATODAY.com

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Trump campaigns in crucial swing state of North Carolina

 President Trump is returning to North Carolina where the latest CBS Battleground Tracker shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading by two..
CBS News

Harris rallies NC voters hours before Trump

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was in North Carolina Wednesday, looking to fire up voters in a crucial battleground state hours before..
USATODAY.com

Oh, Snap! Obama Lets Loose On Trump On Campaign Trail [Video]

Oh, Snap! Obama Lets Loose On Trump On Campaign Trail

Democrats saw a sight for sore eyes on Wednesday when former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Philadelphia. They see the former president as a key factor in encouraging Black men,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself' [Video]

Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself'

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, stumping for his former VP Joe Biden, said his administration "literally left the White House a pandemic playbook," adding that President Donald Trump "isn't going..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published
Tom Cotton Is Building His 2024 Presidential Campaign [Video]

Tom Cotton Is Building His 2024 Presidential Campaign

On Monday, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas was spotted in New Hampshire. It was his second visit to campaign for down-ballot Republicans in a state worth two electoral votes. Democratic nominee..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:29Published

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Campaign Rally in North Carolina

 President *Donald Trump* is back in North Carolina for another big campaign rally with less than two weeks until Election Day.
Trump, who sparred with North Carolina officials over virus restrictions, returns for a rally.
