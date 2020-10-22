Donald Trump Rips Barack Obama After Blistering Rebuke Of Presidency

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied



Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina. Graham is one of the most high-profile Republican Senators and a vocal supporter of Trump. Graham is seeking a fourth term to office in 2020, according to Business Insider. Harrison is putting up a formidable fight in deep-red South Carolina, narrowly outpacing Graham.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970