|
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Rich Paul, Klutch Dinner In Malibu
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
LeBron James was back at Nobu in Malibu on Thursday night for a fancy dinner with Anthony Davis and their agent Rich Paul. Normally, not that big of a deal for 2 teammates to dine with their agent -- but it seems like they're making a statement in…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
LeBron James American basketball player
LeBron James wants parade for Dodgers and LakersLos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti didn't dismiss the idea.
CBS News
Danny Green says LeBron, Lakers’ veterans might sit first month if NBA starts in DecemberAs the NBA and its team owners rally around a possible Dec. 22 start date for the 2020-21 season, some of the Lakers who went the distance in the bubble have..
WorldNews
LeBron to executive produce documentary on 1921 Tulsa massacreResearchers have estimated that between 150 and 300 men, women, and children were killed, but have yet to find graves that hold their bodies.
CBS News
Barack Obama and LeBron James are joining forces in a late push to increase Black voter turnout.Mr. Obama sat for an interview with the N.B.A. star as a part of the athlete’s More Than A Vote initiative.
NYTimes.com
Anthony Davis American basketball player
Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Lakers fans go wild after NBA championship win
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20Published
LeBron 'humbled' after he & Davis compared with Bryant & O'Neal
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:53Published
Malibu, California City in Los Angeles County, California, US
MTV Cribs returns with a visit to Caitlyn Jenner's home
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Joe Montana and His Wife Stop Kidnapper From Taking Their Grandchild
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Jennifer Lopez sells Malibu home
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Rich Paul
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this