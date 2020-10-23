Global  
 

Former NFL Star Dana Stubblefield Convicted Of Rape, Sentenced 15 Years To Life

OK! Magazine Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield has been sentenced to prison for 15 years to life for rape. A jury found Stubblefield guilty of raping a developmentally disabled woman with the threat of a gun. Prosecutors claim that the former athlete lured the woman to his home with the promise of a babysitting gig. Stubblefield Read More
