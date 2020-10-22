|
Former NFL star Dana Stubblefield sentenced to 15 years to life for rape conviction
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield played 11 years in the NFL for San Francisco, Washington and Oakland.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dana Stubblefield
National Football League Professional American football league
USA TODAY Sports' Week 7 NFL picks: Do Steelers or Titans fall from ranks of unbeaten?It's rare for two 5-0 teams to meet this late in season, but there might be more than a perfect start at stake for Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
USATODAY.com
Patrick Mahomes & Fiancee Brittany Have Epic Baby Gender Reveal, '#GirlDad!'Patrick Mahomes is officially going to be part of the #GIRLDAD gang ... the NFL superstar and his fiancee just announced the couple's expecting a baby girl! .....
TMZ.com
Troy Aikman Says Flyover At NFL Game Was 'Odd' But I Support U.S. MilitaryTroy Aikman is speaking out about his "hot mic" comments about a military flyover at an NFL game over the weekend ... saying he was NOT trying to disparage the..
TMZ.com
Miami Dolphins to start rookie Tua Tagovailoa at QB, replacing Ryan FitzpatrickDolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut Sunday in a blowout in garbage time. Next time he steps on the field, it will be as the starter.
USATODAY.com
Pro Bowl All-star game of the National Football League (NFL)
Le'Veon Bell to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, per reportsThree-time Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell -- released by the New York Jets on Tuesday -- is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.
USATODAY.com
NFL cancels 2021 Pro Bowl due to COVID-19 pandemic, awards 2022 game to Las VegasThe NFL canceled the 2021 Pro Bowl, marking the fourth major element of the league calendar that has been significantly altered over the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US
Microsoft wants to cut down pollution from its business travelAn Alaska Airlines plane takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California on May 12, 2020. | Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty..
The Verge
San Francisco's CAREN Bill Opposes 911 Racial ProfilingThe legislation has an eye-catching acronym, CAREN, and if passed would allow lawsuits against people who are motivated by bias when calling the police.
NYTimes.com
Asian Americans in San Francisco are dying at alarming rates from COVID-19: Racism is to blameCOVID-19 is killing Asian Americans in the Bay Area. In this six-part series, USA TODAY investigates how systemic racism is driving high death rates.
USATODAY.com
Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States of America
Fact check: Median wealth is 81 times higher for white vs. Black households — in DCA viral post on median wealth between Black and white households lacks context related to the data it presents.
USATODAY.com
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden on "The Takeout" — 7/31/2020Oregon Senator Ron Wyden joins CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett to talk about the occupation of Portland by federal troops under President..
CBS News
US on the same page with South Korea over end-of-war declarationU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. Reuters-Yonhap By Do Je-hae South Korea..
WorldNews
What to expect from Trump and Biden’s final presidential debateCBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" with what to expect from Thursday night's final presidential debate.
CBS News
Oakland, California City in California, United States
Alicia Garza on the origin of Black Lives MatterThe Oakland-based activist who coined the phrase "Black Lives Matter," after George Zimmerman was found not guilty of murdering Trayvon Martin, says social..
CBS News
Portland and Oakland sue over use of federal agents at protestsThe suit alleges that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department are overstepping constitutional limits in their use of federal law..
CBS News
Facebook bans anti-vaccination ads but not antivax postsOAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it will ban ads on its platform that discourage vaccinations — with an exception carved out for ads about government..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this