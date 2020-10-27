Global  
 

Kathy Hilton Joins 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" just became even more of a family affair ... because Kathy Hilton is officially joining the show. The sister of 'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards and former star Kim Richards -- and of course, Paris and Nicky's…
News video: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Crystal Kung Minkoff Joins Season 11 Cast

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Crystal Kung Minkoff Joins Season 11 Cast 01:32

 The entrepreneur and mom of two is married to filmmaker Rob Minkoff

