Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Supporters Stuck in Cold for Hours After Omaha Rally Due to Bus Fiasco

TMZ.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
President Trump's rally at an Omaha airport left hundreds of his supporters feeling ice cold ... and several ended up in the hospital!!! After Trump finished addressing a large crowd Tuesday night at Omaha's Eppley Airfield -- where he said, "Is…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: What Trump Was Really Saying When He Threatened Pennsylvania's Governor

What Trump Was Really Saying When He Threatened Pennsylvania's Governor 00:35

 President Donald Trump claims his campaign staff had to move the site of his rally to comply with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 protocols. At a rally in Allentown on Tuesday, Trump fumed about it to his supporters and issued a none-too-subtle threat to the state's Democratic governor....

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Rare look at Operation Warp Speed's unprecedented effort to produce, distribute COVID-19 vaccine

 The Trump administration's nearly $10 billion program is already producing tens of millions of vaccine doses, even before it is known which vaccine candidates..
CBS News

Trump and Biden set sights on battleground states with one week until election

 The Trump and Biden campaigns are making their final pitches to voters in key battleground states with just one week until Election Day. CBSN political reporter..
CBS News

Election Live Updates: Trump campaigns out West as Biden focuses on virus

 More than 71 million Americans have already cast their ballots, roughly 51% of the overall total from 2016.
CBS News

Thousands of Trump rally attendees in Nebraska stranded in freezing cold after event

 Hours after Trump left Omaha, thousands of supporters were stuck waiting for buses to take them home.
USATODAY.com

Common cold Common cold Common viral infection of the upper respiratory tract


Omaha, Nebraska Omaha, Nebraska City in Nebraska, United States

Nebraska bar owner charged in Black man's death takes own life - lawyer [Video]

Nebraska bar owner charged in Black man's death takes own life - lawyer

A white bar owner charged last week in the May shooting of a Black man during a night of civil unrest in Omaha, Nebraska, has taken his own life in Oregon, where he had been staying after the incident, his attorney says.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Eppley Airfield Eppley Airfield Airport in Omaha, Nebraska, United States


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump holds MAGA rally in Omaha [Video]

President Trump holds MAGA rally in Omaha

President Trump holds MAGA rally in Omaha

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:53Published
Trump rally brings out thousands of supporters, protestors gather outside [Video]

Trump rally brings out thousands of supporters, protestors gather outside

Trump's Omaha rally brings out thousands of supporters, protestors gather outside

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:25Published
President Trump holding MAGA rally in Omaha [Video]

President Trump holding MAGA rally in Omaha

President Trump holding MAGA rally in Omaha

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 04:35Published

Related news from verified sources

WATCH: Thousands of Trump Fans Stranded in Freezing Cold Hours After Nebraska Rally, 7 Reportedly Hospitalized

WATCH: Thousands of Trump Fans Stranded in Freezing Cold Hours After Nebraska Rally, 7 Reportedly Hospitalized Thousands of supporters were stranded in the freezing cold following President Donald Trump’s rally in Nebraska due to a shortage of buses, including at least...
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comWashington Post

Trump campaigns at rain-soaked Michigan rally

 President Donald Trump has started a busy day of campaigning with a cold, rain-soaked rally in Lansing, Michigan. (Oct. 27)  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

relaxninthesun

Chris RT @robmeder: @Scaramucci The flu AND covid just in time for election day https://t.co/BUBPzaeEyy 1 second ago

marierph

Marie Fleming is RIDIN’ with BIDEN RT @maddow: “at least 30 people including the elderly, an electric wheelchair user and a family with small children were among those requir… 1 second ago

leis_donna

Donna Leis RT @kylegriffin1: Hundreds of Trump supporters were left in the freezing cold for hours after a rally at an airfield in Omaha on Tuesday ni… 3 seconds ago

axlsgirl13

Witchy Woman from Mi RT @muchtoofoolish: ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ why is this not the headline? Hundreds of Trump supporters stuck in the cold for hours when buses c… 5 seconds ago

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch RT @MiaFarrow: When Trump finished speaking to thousands at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield he jetted off. Temperature had dropped to near freezing… 5 seconds ago

PlazaJudaica

Judaica Plaza RT @JesseRodriguez: Omaha Police: At least 30 people including the elderly, an electric wheelchair user and a family with small children we… 7 seconds ago

macksalt1

macksalt Hundreds of Trump supporters stuck on freezing cold Omaha airfield after rally https://t.co/W47KyvoEEq Wow! Hey Tr… https://t.co/6rGR6foRis 10 seconds ago