Chris Harrison Gave Dodgers Advance Screening of New 'Bachelorette' Debut
Chris Harrison may have just earned himself a World Series ring from the Dodgers ... after coming in clutch for the players and their wives and girlfriends!!! The 'Bachelorette' host joined "TMZ Live" on Wednesday and revealed he sent the team an…
Chris Harrison American television personality
Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team in Los Angeles, California
World Series Championship of Major League Baseball
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
