Chris Harrison Gave Dodgers Advance Screening of New 'Bachelorette' Debut

TMZ.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Chris Harrison may have just earned himself a World Series ring from the Dodgers ... after coming in clutch for the players and their wives and girlfriends!!! The 'Bachelorette' host joined "TMZ Live" on Wednesday and revealed he sent the team an…
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Chris Harrison Says He 'Can't Promise' a Men Tell All Special on This Season of The Bachelorette

Chris Harrison Says He 'Can't Promise' a Men Tell All Special on This Season of The Bachelorette 01:10

 "I can't promise anything, but we are desperately trying to pull something together," the Bachelor franchise host said

Chris Harrison Chris Harrison American television personality

Chris Harrison on 'The Bachelorette's' Twist | THR News [Video]

Chris Harrison on 'The Bachelorette's' Twist | THR News

'The Bachelorette' is Clare Crawley's season — until it isn't.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:17Published
Chris Harrison Talks Pulling Off Clare Crawley's Season | THR News [Video]

Chris Harrison Talks Pulling Off Clare Crawley's Season | THR News

Chris Harrison talks to The Hollywood Reporter about the unprecedented quarantine cycle and how the franchise is making better strides for diversity.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:25Published

Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team in Los Angeles, California

Dodgers' Justin Turner Returns to L.A. Days After COVID Drama at World Series

 Justin Turner is back in Los Angeles -- less than a week after he tested positive for COVID at the World Series in Texas. The L.A. Dodgers star was spotted at..
TMZ.com

Jimmy Kimmel asks Dodgers if winning World Series was easier 'when other team wasn't cheating'

 Jimmy Kimmel asked the LA Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger if it was "easier to win the World Series when the other team wasn't cheating?"
USATODAY.com
Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New s [Video]

Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New s

Netflix just raised its prices for U.S. subscribers, 'The Crown' dropped the spine-chilling official trailer for its upcoming fourth season and David Letterman called out Dodgers star Justin Turner over his post-World Series win COVID controversy.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:08Published

Dodgers and Rays in self-quarantine after Justin Turner's positive COVID-19 test

 Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for COVID-19, but returned to celebrate with teammates after clinching the World Series.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Win First World Series Title Since 1988 [Video]

Los Angeles Dodgers Win First World Series Title Since 1988

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

World Series Championship of Major League Baseball

Tony La Russa Named New Chicago White Sox Manager [Video]

Tony La Russa Named New Chicago White Sox Manager

The White Sox have convinced the Hall of Famer and three-time World Series champion to come out of retirement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

US election: Trump packs thousands into rallies as infections spike

 There are no crowds at Disneyland, still shut down by the coronavirus. Fewer fans attended the World Series baseball championship this year than at any time in..
New Zealand Herald

TMZ TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.

Marc Lamont Hill Says Trump Voters Are Racist Even If They Don't Own It

 People who voted for 4 more years of Donald Trump are racists, even if they don't realize it yet ... at least that's activist Marc Lamont Hill's take on the..
TMZ.com

Ryan Garcia Calls Out Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, 'Don't Run From Me'

 Ryan Garcia says he isn't fazed by that explosive Gervonta Davis knockout -- telling TMZ Sports he's lickin' his chops to get a crack at Tank. "I'm extremely..
TMZ.com

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Home Burglarized, Thieves Jack $750k In Valuables

 Boxing star Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. claims burglars ransacked his L.A. home -- taking roughly $750k in jewelry and other valuables, TMZ Sports has learned...
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Chris Harrison Launches New Wedding Band Collection with Girlfriend Lauren Zima in Mind [Video]

Chris Harrison Launches New Wedding Band Collection with Girlfriend Lauren Zima in Mind

The Bachelorette host teamed with Manly Bands on a men's line of wedding rings — which Zima helped him name!

Credit: People     Duration: 02:00Published
Chris Harrison Says Clare Crawley Has 'Phenomenal' Group Of Bachelors [Video]

Chris Harrison Says Clare Crawley Has 'Phenomenal' Group Of Bachelors

With only days to go until the season 16 premiere of "The Bachelorette", host Chris Harrison opens up about what to expect from Clare Crawley's journey on the show. Plus, he shares why her group of..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:06Published

