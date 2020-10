Scott Bell RT @KyleCoroneos: Another titan and hero gone. Outlaw Country Legend Billy Joe Shaver Has Died https://t.co/DMgdPcTPDf 4 minutes ago

Jonathan Bishop RT @90sCountry_: Billy Joe Shaver | Live Forever Rest In Peace to a country music legend. You will live in our hearts and souls forever. h… 5 minutes ago

Gus RT @TracesofTexas: By now, a lot of y'all have heard about Billy Joe Shaver passing away. What a rough week. I guess even honky tonk heroes… 6 minutes ago

MusicCityMemo RT @KOKEFMAUSTIN: Outlaw Country Legend Billy Joe Shaver Passes At 81 https://t.co/LIkWScrbIc 16 minutes ago

Mo Persinger RT @StevieVanZandt: RIP Billy Joe Shaver. Big loss. Legend in Outlaw Country. Start with “Shaver” which he did with his killer guitar playe… 20 minutes ago

Rob Ellen RT @SIRIUSXM: Rest in peace to Outlaw Country legend Billy Joe Shaver, who has died at the age of 81. https://t.co/jS0fI5IOlH https://t.co/… 31 minutes ago