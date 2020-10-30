Global  
 

Inside Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost’s Prenup—Who ‘Pushed’ For The Agreement

OK! Magazine Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
OK! was the first to exclusively report that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost sent out handwritten save-the-date cards for their surprise wedding last weekend, and now we have learned that the newly married couple has signed a prenup — and it was Jost’s idea! “They both agreed that they should sign a prenup, but it Read More
