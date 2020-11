'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dead At 33 from Suicide By Gunshot Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Nate Burrell, one of the stars of A &E's docuseries, "60 Days In," has taken his own life. Nate's sister, Chelsey Walker, tells TMZ, Nate committed suicide Saturday night. She says her brother shot and killed himself out in public in downtown… 👓 View full article