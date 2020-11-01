Global  
 

Jon Jones Posts Video of Him Chasing Alleged Burglar with Shotgun

TMZ.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Jon Jones' fists are as good a weapon as any, but when it comes to someone allegedly trying to steal his crap at home ... nothing gets the job done like a 12-gauge! The UFC superstar posted security footage that he says was captured at his home --…
