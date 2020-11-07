Joe Biden's German Shepherd to Be First Rescue Dog in White House
Joe Biden's newest German Shepherd is set to be the first rescue pooch to ever set paws in The White House -- and it's especially great because canines have been dog-sona non grata for the last 4 years. With JB officially winning the presidency…
