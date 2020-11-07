Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden's German Shepherd to Be First Rescue Dog in White House

TMZ.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden's newest German Shepherd is set to be the first rescue pooch to ever set paws in The White House -- and it's especially great because canines have been dog-sona non grata for the last 4 years. With JB officially winning the presidency…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Celebrations in Washington, D.C. after Joe Biden beats Donald Trump to win White House

Celebrations in Washington, D.C. after Joe Biden beats Donald Trump to win White House 00:33

 Residents in Washington, D.C. clap and cheer after Joe Biden wins the race to become the next US president, defeating Donald Trump on Saturday (November 7).

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

German Shepherd German Shepherd German breed of shepherd dog


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Twitter reacts: Joe Biden to become 46th US president [Video]

Twitter reacts: Joe Biden to become 46th US president

Politicians around the world react to the news that Democrat Joe Biden is tobecome the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris as thehistory-making vice president.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published
'No more years': Biden fans swarm streets of Philadelphia to celebrate victory [Video]

'No more years': Biden fans swarm streets of Philadelphia to celebrate victory

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:13Published

US election: The controversies that defined Donald Trump's four years in office

 It's been a wild four years since Donald Trump first became US President and there's been plenty of controversy.As multiple US netowrks project that Democratic..
New Zealand Herald

'It's not over': Trump supporters begin flocking to state capitols after Biden victory is announced

 Trump supporters gathered at state capitols in Lansing, Raleigh and elsewhere after Biden was announced the winner of the presidential election.
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump Was Golfing When Joe Biden Was Declared Winner of Election

 President Trump has his head in the sand, or more accurately, the sand trap ... because he tried to distract himself from reality by hitting the links just as..
TMZ.com

US election: Will Donald Trump physically refuse to leave White House now Joe Biden has won?

 With the election result still hanging in the balance, a US media report claims President Donald Trump has signalled the Secret Service may have to drag him from..
New Zealand Herald

'Vulnerable to prosecution': As Trump leaves the White House, the presidential 'cloak of immunity' goes away

 Aside from the threat of prosecution and the unearthing of tax returns he has long kept private, Trump is facing a litany of other lawsuits that could put his..
USATODAY.com

Celebrations Erupt Coast-to-Coast After Biden Declared Winner

 A massive crowd gathered at The White House Saturday ... celebrating Donald Trump's impending change of address. Thousands of people showed up at the fortified..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election

Joe Biden , Wins 2020 Presidential Election . Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning. The win for Biden is also a win for Kamala..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Joe Biden wins US presidential election [Video]

Joe Biden wins US presidential election

Joe Biden is projected to win the race for the White House and become the next president of the United States.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:13Published
What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check [Video]

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check

By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

US Election 2020: Joe Biden wins White House

 After four full days of waiting patiently for the slow march of vote counting to work itself out, Democratic vice presidential candidate Joseph R Biden, 77,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Biden projected winner, rollbacks on pro-life and religious liberty protections expected

 CNA Staff, Nov 7, 2020 / 10:55 am (CNA).-   Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election, media outlets reported Saturday morning, after five days of...
CNA Also reported by •Just Jared

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo Joe Biden’s transition team isn’t waiting for a verdict in the presidential race before getting to work. As officials continue to count ballots in several...
WorldNews