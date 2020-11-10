Global  
 

Kobe Bryant's Childhood Home Sells For $810,000, Hoop Included!

TMZ.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Kobe Bryant's childhood home in Pennsylvania -- where the late basketball legend spent countless hours working on his skills -- has just sold for $810k, TMZ Sports has learned. The Black Mamba lived in the 5-bed, 3 1/2-bath, Philadelphia-area home…
Kobe Bryant's Childhood Hoop Set To Hit Auction Block After Penn. Home Sells

 The hoop Kobe Bryant molded his jump shot on as a child is set to hit the auction block ... and it can be all yours -- if you've got a small fortune lying..
Kobe Bryant Makes Forbes List of 'Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities,' Earned $20 Mil

 Kobe Bryant is still a titan of industry -- even in death -- so says Forbes which just ranked him #6 on its "Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020" list. The NBA..
'Kobe' and 'Gianna' baby names are on the rise in 2020 [Video]

'Kobe' and 'Gianna' baby names are on the rise in 2020

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, both lost their lives in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

New COVID-19 closures, Trump campaign lawsuit, Hurricane Iota: 5 things to know Tuesday

 More states face new closures and restrictions due to COVID-19, the Trump campaign heads to court in Pennsylvania and more news to start your Tuesday.
US election: Three lawyers for Donald Trump campaign team in Pennsylvania ask to withdraw - new attorney admits 'not much evidence'

 Three more lawyers representing President Donald Trump's campaign in Pennsylvania have asked to withdraw from the lawsuit challenging US election results in the..
Covid-19 coronavirus: US governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of holiday

 From California to Pennsylvania, governors and mayors across the United States are ratcheting up Covid-19 restrictions amid the record-shattering resurgence of..
PA Health Secretary warns on holiday travel

 Pennsylvania's health secretary is pleading with residents to limit their travel during the upcoming holiday season to limit the spread of COVID-19. (Nov...
A quick guide: Trump's lawsuits dispute election results as presidency is called for Biden

 The Trump campaign has sued to contest vote counts in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Here's a guide to the status of the claims.
Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Lockdowns, Round 2: A New Virus Surge Prompts Restrictions, and Pushback

 California and Michigan moved to shut down indoor dining, and Philadelphia severely limited indoor gatherings. With more than 150,000 virus cases daily, the..
Philadelphia bans nearly all indoor gatherings

 Philadelphia is banning indoor gatherings of any size, public or private, as the city battles a resurgence of the coronavirus, officials announced Monday,..
35 Years After MOVE Bombing That Killed 11, Philadelphia Apologizes

 A police helicopter dropped an explosive charge onto the roof of a rowhouse during an armed standoff in 1985. The resultant fire destroyed 61 homes in a West..
Donald Trump keeps baselessly claiming voter fraud in cities. But suburbs actually lost him the election

 Donald Trump has accused Philadelphia and Detroit of stealing the election from him. He actually picked up support in both.
Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers after NBA Championship victory [Video]

Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers after NBA Championship victory

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa led congratulations for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night after the late sportsman's former team beat Miami Heat to take home the NBA Championship title

'It's in his roots' - Biden's childhood home [Video]

'It's in his roots' - Biden's childhood home

The current owners of Joe Biden's childhood home, the Kearns, say the former VP has never left Scranton behind as he seeks the White House. (Produced by Dan Fastenberg)

