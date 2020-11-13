Global  
 

Obama Rips Republicans For Humoring Trump with Phony Election Fraud Claims

TMZ.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Barack Obama is ripping Donald Trump and Republicans for continuing to make baseless claims of a fraudulent election ... he says it's a very slippery slope. The former president broke his silence on Trump's unfounded claims of voter fraud in an…
News video: Trump Receives Push Back On Election Fraud Claims From DHS

Trump Receives Push Back On Election Fraud Claims From DHS 04:03

 The agency shot down Trump's claims of voter fraud, calling the election "the most secure in American history."

Obama Rips Trump For Refusing To Congratulate President-Elect Biden

 Barack Obama is reminding the nation he congratulated Donald Trump as soon as he won the election ... a courtesy the President's refusing to extend to Joe Biden...
2014: President Obama on ISIS, Russia, midterms

 President Barack Obama joins 60 Minutes to discuss ISIS, Russia and Syria, the economy, and the midterm elections
2012: President Obama on his re-election campaign

 President Barack Obama discusses his presidency and running for re-election
2015: President Obama on international and domestic politics

 President Obama in 2015 discusses a wide range of international and national political topics on 60 Minutes
Cori Bush says Republican colleagues called her "Breonna"

 Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush said that colleagues called her "Breonna" while wearing a mask dedicated to the EMT.
Could State Legislatures Pick Their Own Electors to Vote for Trump? Not Likely

 Some Trump allies have suggested that Republican lawmakers should override the will of voters who elected Joe Biden the next president.
Pelosi urges GOP to stop political 'charade'

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging Republicans to stop the "charade" of President Donald Trump's reelection, as the coronavirus sweeps through the United..
Obama says he's 'troubled' Republicans are backing Trump in his refusal to concede to Biden

 Barack Obama says Donald Trump's refusal to concede and Republicans' support of his grievances over the outcome are causing "damage" to the nation.
Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving [Video]

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through legal challenges and recounts. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

In California: Newsom bemoans attending dinner; travel discouraged

 Plus: College football and COVID-19, Trump breaks a record, and has the pandemic made San Francisco more affordable?
 
US election: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany's bizarre Trump claim

 White House press secretary and Trump 2020 campaign advisor Kayleigh McEnany has insisted Donald Trump "will attend his own inauguration". Asked if the outgoing..
Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review [Video]

Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review

Lawyers for the Trump campaign have dropped the Arizona lawsuit that sought a review of all ballots cast on Election Day. The decision to abandon the suit came after finding Biden's margin of victory..

Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year [Video]

Trump: ‘Time will tell’ who occupies White House next year

Donald Trump has said only “time will tell” who will be in the White Housenext year in his first public remarks since Joe Biden was declared the winnerof the US presidential election. Mr Trump said..

Kansas Labor Department continues to fight fraud claims, scam attempts [Video]

Kansas Labor Department continues to fight fraud claims, scam attempts

Kansas Labor Department continues to fight fraud claims, scam attempts

Donald Trump: This was a stolen election, voting machines corrupt

 US President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his allegations of electoral fraud by claiming without evidence that the voting machines were "corrupt" and termed...
Trump or Biden, 'both are worse' for Russia

 The counting of votes in the US presidential election continues. It is believed that the next President of the United States will be Joseph Biden. Donald Trump...
Trump Renews ‘Rigged Election’ Claim

Trump Renews ‘Rigged Election’ Claim By Jeff Seldin President Donald Trump persisted Friday in claiming the U.S. presidential election was rigged despite assurances from federal and state...
