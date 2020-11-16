Elon Musk Trolled By Doctor Calling Him 'Space Karen' Over COVID Test
Elon Musk was spectacularly triumphant Sunday over the historic SpaceX launch, but that didn't stop critics from slapping a 2020 label on him -- "Space Karen," and it all has to do with coronavirus. Dr. Emma Bell tore into Musk after he groused…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur
Elon Musk 'most likely' has moderate COVID-19
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published
Coronavirus: Elon Musk 'likely has moderate case'Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says he "most likely" has a "moderate case" of Covid-19 but has been "getting wildly different results from different labs". The boss..
WorldNews
Emma Bell American actress
SpaceX American private aerospace company
SpaceX Crew-1 team harnesses the Force by bringing Baby Yoda with them to spaceAn adorable — and powerful — stowaway is currently on board SpaceX’s Crew-1 flight, floating freely inside the company’s spacecraft as it heads toward..
The Verge
Eye Opener: U.S. surpasses 11 million coronavirus casesThe U.S. has now passed 11 million coronavirus cases. Also, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station over the weekend, the first taxi..
CBS News
AP Top Stories November 16 AHere's the latest for Monday November 16th: Trump campaign drops part of Pennsylvania lawsuit; Michigan and Washington announce new COVID restrictions; Cuomo..
USATODAY.com
SpaceX launches crew to International Space Station
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources