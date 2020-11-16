Global  
 

Elon Musk Trolled By Doctor Calling Him 'Space Karen' Over COVID Test

TMZ.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Elon Musk was spectacularly triumphant Sunday over the historic SpaceX launch, but that didn't stop critics from slapping a 2020 label on him -- "Space Karen," and it all has to do with coronavirus. Dr. Emma Bell tore into Musk after he groused…
News video: Elon Musk Casts Doubt on COVID-19 Testing After Receiving Positive and Negative Results

Elon Musk Casts Doubt on COVID-19 Testing After Receiving Positive and Negative Results

 Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to reveal that he might have COVID-19.

Elon Musk 'most likely' has moderate COVID-19 [Video]

Elon Musk 'most likely' has moderate COVID-19

Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that he “most likely” has a moderate case of COVID-19, but called into doubt the accuracy of the test results. Maha Albadrawi reports.

Coronavirus: Elon Musk 'likely has moderate case'

 Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says he "most likely" has a "moderate case" of Covid-19 but has been "getting wildly different results from different labs". The boss..
SpaceX Crew-1 team harnesses the Force by bringing Baby Yoda with them to space

 An adorable — and powerful — stowaway is currently on board SpaceX’s Crew-1 flight, floating freely inside the company’s spacecraft as it heads toward..
Eye Opener: U.S. surpasses 11 million coronavirus cases

 The U.S. has now passed 11 million coronavirus cases. Also, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station over the weekend, the first taxi..
AP Top Stories November 16 A

 Here's the latest for Monday November 16th: Trump campaign drops part of Pennsylvania lawsuit; Michigan and Washington announce new COVID restrictions; Cuomo..
SpaceX launches crew to International Space Station [Video]

SpaceX launches crew to International Space Station

SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on thefirst fully fledged taxi flight for Nasa by a private company. The Falconrocket thundered into the night from Kennedy Space Centre carrying the secondcrew to be launched by SpaceX. The Dragon capsule on top – named Resilience byits crew in light of this year’s many challenges, most notably Covid-19 – isdue to reach the space station early on Tuesday UK time and remain there untilspring.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sending Four Astronauts To Space, Including SoCal Native Victor Glover [Video]

Elon Musk's SpaceX Sending Four Astronauts To Space, Including SoCal Native Victor Glover

Among the four astronauts heading to the International Space Station for a six-month stay as part of SpaceX's latest mission is Pomona native Victor Glover. Hermela Aregawi reports.

SpaceX Chief Elon Musk May Have Coronavirus After Conflicting Test Results [Video]

SpaceX Chief Elon Musk May Have Coronavirus After Conflicting Test Results

SpaceX chief Elon Musk may have coronavirus after conflicting test results. Amy Johnson reports.

Elon Musk Might Have COVID-19 [Video]

Elon Musk Might Have COVID-19

Elon Musk Might Have COVID-19

