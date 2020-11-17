NFL Taps 1st All-Black Officiating Crew to Work 'Monday Night Football'
History will be made on Monday night when the NFL’s first all-Black officiating crew takes the field for the Rams vs. Bucs game in Tampa Bay. The league specifically put the crew together to honor the contributions of Black officials, as the NFL…
