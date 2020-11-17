NFL Taps 1st All-Black Officiating Crew to Work 'Monday Night Football'

First all-Black officiating crew makes NFL history Referee Jerome Boger leads the first ever all-Black officiating crew to take charge of an NFL Game.

An all-black team officiates an NFL match for the first time in the competition's history.

Boger leads historic crew as Bucs take on Rams in Monday Night battle at Raymond James Stadium The Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again find themselves under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, this time against the Los Angeles Rams.

