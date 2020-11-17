Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL Taps 1st All-Black Officiating Crew to Work 'Monday Night Football'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
History will be made on Monday night when the NFL’s first all-Black officiating crew takes the field for the Rams vs. Bucs game in Tampa Bay. The league specifically put the crew together to honor the contributions of Black officials, as the NFL…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: NFL to Make History With First All-Black Officiating Crew

NFL to Make History With First All-Black Officiating Crew 00:58

 Monday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be one for the history books.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

First all-Black officiating crew makes NFL history [Video]

First all-Black officiating crew makes NFL history

Referee Jerome Boger leads the first ever all-Black officiating crew to take charge of an NFL Game.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:29Published

NFL: All-black team officiate match in historic first for competition

 An all-black team officiates an NFL match for the first time in the competition's history.
BBC News

Highlights from week 11 of the 2020 NFL season

 The Kansas City Chiefs capped off a thrilling week 11 on Sunday with a come-from-behind victory over the division rival Las Vegas Raiders. Will Brinson, senior..
CBS News
Taysom Hill to Reportedly Start at QB Against Falcons Instead of Jameis Winston [Video]

Taysom Hill to Reportedly Start at QB Against Falcons Instead of Jameis Winston

Hill will reportedly make his first career NFL start at quarterback with the Saints on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams National Football League franchise in Los Angeles, California

Tom Brady struggles, throws two interceptions in Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to Rams [Video]

Tom Brady struggles, throws two interceptions in Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third time in prime-time this season.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:31Published
Bucs without Ali Marpet vs. Rams [Video]

Bucs without Ali Marpet vs. Rams

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:28Published
Boger leads historic crew as Bucs take on Rams in Monday Night battle at Raymond James Stadium [Video]

Boger leads historic crew as Bucs take on Rams in Monday Night battle at Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again find themselves under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, this time against the Los Angeles Rams.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:42Published
Bucs hope to overcome prime-time struggles against Rams Monday night [Video]

Bucs hope to overcome prime-time struggles against Rams Monday night

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:28Published

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Football League franchise in Tampa, Florida

NFL reviewing latest Antonio Brown incident from before joining the Buccaneers

 The NFL is reviewing the latest Antonio Brown incident when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR allegedly destroyed a surveillance camera.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Rams MNF Game To Feature All-Black Officiating Crew For First Time In NFL History [Video]

Rams MNF Game To Feature All-Black Officiating Crew For First Time In NFL History

When the Los Angeles Rams take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in Florida, history will be made, but not by the players. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:43Published
Sports Final: The Patriots Better Beat The Jets [Video]

Sports Final: The Patriots Better Beat The Jets

Steve Burton and Dan Roche discuss Monday night's Patriots-Jets showdown, and how the Pats can't afford to lose to the winless Jets. But a few key injuries on defense could hurt New England's chances.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:34Published
Do You Still Need Cable? The Answer May Be Yes If You Love The NFL. [Video]

Do You Still Need Cable? The Answer May Be Yes If You Love The NFL.

The American TV audience watches more NFL Football than any other sport. With the 2020-21 season is in full swing, many are wondering how to watch the games. It's still not that easy without a cable..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

NFL playoff odds: How Arizona Cardinals, other NFC teams look entering Week 12 of season

 The Arizona Cardinals are in a good position to make the NFL postseason entering Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.  
azcentral.com

NFL: All-black team officiate match in historic first for competition

 An all-black team officiates an NFL match for the first time in the competition's history.
BBC News

NFL power rankings: Who rates as best and worst teams in lowly NFC East?

 It's the NFL's worst division, but Cowboys, Eagles, Giants and Washington couldn't be much more tightly packed heading down the stretch.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •azcentral.comESPN