Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty In Megan Thee Stallion Case
Tory Lanez's legal team is back in court after he was charged for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and just entered his plea ... not guilty. Tory's attorney, Shawn Holley, appeared on his behalf Wednesday in L.A. County court to enter the plea in the…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shawn Holley
Tory Lanez Canadian rapper and singer from Ontario
Megan Thee Stallion insists Tory Lanez tried to buy her silence after he shot her
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Tried to Pay Her Off After Alleged ShootingTory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion money in return for her silence after allegedly shooting her twice in the foot ... so she claims in a new interview. The..
TMZ.com
Megan Thee Stallion calls Tory Lanez 'genuinely crazy' after he insists she's still his friend
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Megan Thee Stallion American rapper from Texas
Trevor Noah covers GQ's Men of the Year issue, talks about depression, 'liberating' yearTrevor Noah is the face of the 2020 GQ Men of the Year issue. He was honored alongside George Clooney and Megan Thee Stallion.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources