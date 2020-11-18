Global  
 

Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty In Megan Thee Stallion Case

TMZ.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Tory Lanez's legal team is back in court after he was charged for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and just entered his plea ... not guilty. Tory's attorney, Shawn Holley, appeared on his behalf Wednesday in L.A. County court to enter the plea in the…
News video: Megan Thee Stallion wasn't sure if people would 'believe' her when she said she'd been shot by Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion wasn't sure if people would 'believe' her when she said she'd been shot by Tory Lanez 01:55

 Megan Thee Stallion wasn't sure if people would "believe" her when she said she'd been shot in the feet by Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion insists Tory Lanez tried to buy her silence after he shot her [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion insists Tory Lanez tried to buy her silence after he shot her

Megan Thee Stallion has alleged that Tory Lanez offered her money to keep quiet after he shot her following a party in July.

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Tried to Pay Her Off After Alleged Shooting

 Tory Lanez offered Megan Thee Stallion money in return for her silence after allegedly shooting her twice in the foot ... so she claims in a new interview. The..
Megan Thee Stallion calls Tory Lanez 'genuinely crazy' after he insists she's still his friend [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion calls Tory Lanez 'genuinely crazy' after he insists she's still his friend

Tory Lanez has been branded "genuinely crazy" by Megan Thee Stallion, after he insisted he's still friends with her following allegations he shot Megan in the foot after a party in July.

Trevor Noah covers GQ's Men of the Year issue, talks about depression, 'liberating' year

 Trevor Noah is the face of the 2020 GQ Men of the Year issue. He was honored alongside George Clooney and Megan Thee Stallion.
