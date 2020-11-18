Global  
 

Naya Rivera Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed on Son's Behalf, Claiming Unsafe Boat

TMZ.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Ryan Dorsey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Naya Rivera's son ... claiming the boat Naya was in before she drowned was unsafe. Naya's ex-husband filed the docs Tuesday on behalf of his 5-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey, claiming…
