Naya Rivera Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed on Son's Behalf, Claiming Unsafe Boat
Ryan Dorsey has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Naya Rivera's son ... claiming the boat Naya was in before she drowned was unsafe. Naya's ex-husband filed the docs Tuesday on behalf of his 5-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey, claiming…
