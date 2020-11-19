Global  
 

Singer Bobby Brown’s Son Bobby Brown Jr., 28, Found Dead In His L.A. Home

OK! Magazine Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Another tragedy for the Brown family. Singer Bobby Brown’s son — whom he shares with Kim Ward — Bobby Brown Jr., was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, November 18, authorities confirmed to CNN.  The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call for a medical emergency on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m., Read More
Singer Bobby Brown's son found dead at Los Angeles home

 LA police said officers were responding to a medical emergency when they found Brown Jr's body at a home in Encino.
Inside The Whitney Houston Tragedy: How The Singer & 3 Others Around Her Died

 Legend Whitney Houston‘s family is plagued by tragedy, as another person in her inner circle has passed away. Singer Bobby Brown‘s 28-year-old son, Bobby...
OK! Magazine