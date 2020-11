Wochit Tech - Published 8 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Bobby Brown Jr. Dies At 28 00:32 The son of singer Bobby Brown died on Wednesday. According to CNN, Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home by authorities. Brown Jr., was the half-brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown who died in 2015. Officers with the LAPD responded to an emergency call on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m. and...