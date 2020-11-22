NYC Underground Swingers Party Broken Up By Sheriff's Deputies
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
A bunch of free-spirited sex revelers had their good time cut short by cops in the Big Apple -- an interesting contrast to another attempted New York bust gone bad. The NYC Sheriff's Office busted in and broke up an underground swingers club early…
A bunch of free-spirited sex revelers had their good time cut short by cops in the Big Apple -- an interesting contrast to another attempted New York bust gone bad. The NYC Sheriff's Office busted in and broke up an underground swingers club early…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New York City Most populous city in the United States
New York City mayor announces public elementary schools to begin reopeningNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that public elementary schools will begin reopening on December 7. The announcement comes nearly three weeks after..
CBS News
NYC public elementary schools to begin reopening on December 7Public schools closed on November 19 when the city reached a seven-day COVID-19 positivity average of 3%, but de Blasio said Sunday that metric will no longer..
CBS News
NYC to reopen schools, even as virus cases spikeNew York City will reopen its school system to in-person learning and increase the number of days a week many children attend class, even as the coronavirus..
USATODAY.com
Rudy Giuliani's big fall: From 'America's mayor' to Trump laughing stockTwenty years ago Rudy Giuliani was riding the crest of a wave, having helped rid New York City of its mafia bosses and its streets of drug dealers, prostitutes..
New Zealand Herald
Facebook’s AI mistakenly bans ads for struggling businessesNew York-based businesswoman Ruth Harrigan usually sells her honey and beeswax products in souvenir shops. But with Covid-19 pausing tourism, she’s been almost..
WorldNews
New York (state) State of the United States of America
L.A. County to impose new COVID-19 restrictions
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31Published
All the presidents' pets: The Roosevelts' menageriePresident Teddy Roosevelt's six children grew up with no fewer than 40 animals, from dogs, ponies and guinea pigs to a one-legged rooster. Mo Rocca visits..
CBS News
Couple finds prohibition-era booze hidden behind house wallsA couple restoring a house in Montgomery County, New York, say they were surprised to find bottles of prohibition-era booze hidden behind their walls.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court's scientifically illiterate decision will cost lives(CNN)Last month, I wrote that Amy Coney Barrett would help to usher in a new post-truth jurisprudence on the Supreme Court. While I had cited her anti-science..
WorldNews
Woman dead after van goes 'airborne,' crashes into Buffalo, NY monument, police sayA woman was killed in a Thanksgiving Day crash after a speeding minivan plowed into the McKinley Monument in downtown Buffalo, police said.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources