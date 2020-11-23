Director Tristram Shapeero Refuses to Apologize for Lukas Gage Zoom Call

The director who seemingly got busted for trash-talking actor Lukas Gage's apartment on a Zoom call says he's not going to apologize for it ... because important...

Euphoria's Lukas Gage Catches Director Insulting His Apartment During Virtual Audition (Video) Lukas Gage has a reminder for everyone – make sure you definitely are on mute before you start trash talking people who are on your Zoom call! The 25-year-old...

Just Jared 3 days ago



