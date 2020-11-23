Director Tristram Shapeero Refuses to Apologize for Lukas Gage Zoom Call
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The director who seemingly got busted for trash-talking actor Lukas Gage's apartment on a Zoom call says he's not going to apologize for it ... because important context is missing. Tristram Shapeero -- a British TV director best known for…
