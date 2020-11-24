Megan Thee Stallion Posts Video of Starbucks Guy Doing 'Body' Challenge
Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" challenge is taking the Internet by storm, but one take on her viral dance stood out above the rest ... a Starbucks employee getting down! MTS posted a video Tuesday of a guy named Hunter Gallagher doing her "Body"…
