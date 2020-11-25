Global  
 

One News Page

The Weeknd Allegedly Given Ultimatum Over Grammys, Super Bowl Before Nomination Snub

TMZ.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Weeknd was faced with a tough choice -- perform the Grammys or the Super Bowl -- but hammering out a deal to do both could've cost him Grammy nominations. Sources familiar with the situation tell us The Weeknd's team was in talks for weeks with…
