The Weeknd Allegedly Given Ultimatum Over Grammys, Super Bowl Before Nomination Snub
The Weeknd was faced with a tough choice -- perform the Grammys or the Super Bowl -- but hammering out a deal to do both could've cost him Grammy nominations. Sources familiar with the situation tell us The Weeknd's team was in talks for weeks with…
Grammy Award Accolade by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States
The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Beyoncé scores 9 Grammy nominations, including song and record of the yearBeyoncé is bringing her black parade to the Grammys: The pop star's anthem about Black pride scored multiple nominations Tuesday, making her the leading..
CBS News
Grammys Snub The Weeknd, Honor Alex Trebek and Change Kanye's CategoryThe Grammys are going to look very different next year, and not just because of the pandemic ... Kanye's making a big move and Alex Trebek's in the fold...
TMZ.com
Grammy nominations show Recording Academy has made progress on diversity goals – but not enoughThis year's Grammy nominations – like awards shows before it – show the Recording Academy still has inroads to make with diversity.
USATODAY.com
The Weeknd Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and record producer
Grammys 2021: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa lead nominationsHarry Styles also receives his first-ever nomination, but R&B star The Weeknd is overlooked.
BBC News
The Weeknd causes stir with bloodied and bruised AMAs appearance
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Taylor Swift Raises Scooter Braun Feud at AMAs, Weeknd's Mummified and Other HighlightsTaylor Swift's ongoing beef with Scooter Braun over the sale of her masters was front-and-center at the AMAs -- and so were a whole lot of other memorable..
TMZ.com
Super Bowl National Football League championship game
8K volunteers needed for Super Bowl LV in Tampa
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:52Published
Visa And NFL Partner For Cashless Super Bowl
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
NFL plans for 20% capacity at Super Bowl in Tampa with masks and pods, ESPN reports
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:04Published
Chance the Rapper turned down McDonald's Super Bowl ad over payment issues
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
