Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drake Says Weeknd Snub Proves Grammys Irrelevant

TMZ.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Drake almost finds humor in the Grammys which inexplicably snubbed The Weeknd, essentially saying those little trophies really don't mean crap. Drake said Wednesday night, "I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: The Weeknd Speaks out Against ‘Corrupt’ Grammys After Nominations Snub

The Weeknd Speaks out Against ‘Corrupt’ Grammys After Nominations Snub 01:28

 The Weeknd Speaks out Against ‘Corrupt’ Grammys After Nominations Snub. Singer-songwriter The Weeknd has accused the Grammys of being “corrupt” after receiving no nominations for the 2021 award show. . In a post to Twitter, The Weeknd called for “transparency” from the Recording...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Drake (musician) Drake (musician) Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor

Barack Obama gives a nod of approval to Drake essaying his role in a biopic

 Barack Obama gives a nod of approval to Drake playing him in his biopic Barak Obama is giving a nod of approval to the artist he wants to portray him on..
WorldNews

Barack Obama Signs Off on Drake Playing Him in Future Biopic Movie

 Barack Obama has finally given Drake his blessing to portray him in a biopic -- something the kid has openly tried wishing into existence. The former President..
TMZ.com

'ANTM' Model Toccara Jones Says The Pope and Drake Both Like Booty Pics

 Toccara Jones has no problem with Pope Francis double-tapping a pic of a bootylicious model -- allegedly -- and thinks all clergy should be free to explore their..
TMZ.com

Lil Keke praises Drake for his love of DJ Screw

 Texas rap icon Lil Keke praises Drake for helping keep Houston rap culture and the legacy of DJ Screw's alive. November 16th marked the 20th anniversary of the..
USATODAY.com

The Weeknd The Weeknd Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and record producer

Elton John supports pal The Weeknd in Grammys snub row [Video]

Elton John supports pal The Weeknd in Grammys snub row

Elton John has thrown his support behind The Weeknd after the hitmaker was snubbed by Grammy Awards voters.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

The Weeknd lashes out at Grammys after receiving zero nominations

 "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency," he wrote.
CBS News

Grammys Chief Denies Super Bowl Tied to Weeknd's Snub, Any 'Corrupt' Behavior

 The Weeknd's Grammys snub had nothing to do with him playing the Super Bowl ... at least according to the Recording Academy Chief. Harvey Mason Jr. -- interim..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

The Weeknd attacks 'corrupt' Recording Academy after Grammys snub [Video]

The Weeknd attacks 'corrupt' Recording Academy after Grammys snub

The Weeknd has broken his silence about his shock Grammys snub, calling the members of the Recording Academy "corrupt".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Drake Says Weeknd Snub Proves Grammys Irrelevant

 Drake almost finds humor in the Grammys which inexplicably snubbed The Weeknd, essentially saying those little trophies really don't mean crap. Drake said...
TMZ.com Also reported by •BBC NewsJust JaredUpworthyAceShowbizE! Online

The Weeknd Reportedly Given an Ultimatum Before Grammys 2021 Snub

 It looks like there might be more to the story behind The Weeknd‘s snub at the 2021 Grammys. The “Blinding Lights” superstar, who was curiously snubbed...
Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.comUpworthyE! Online

The Weeknd lashes at 'corrupt' Grammys over his nomination snub; the Recording Academy responds

 The Weeknd has words for the "corrupt" Grammys after his surprise nomination snub, calling for voting transparency. The Recording Academy responds.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just JaredE! Online