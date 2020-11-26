Drake Says Weeknd Snub Proves Grammys Irrelevant

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 17 hours ago The Weeknd Speaks out Against ‘Corrupt’ Grammys After Nominations Snub 01:28 The Weeknd Speaks out Against ‘Corrupt’ Grammys After Nominations Snub. Singer-songwriter The Weeknd has accused the Grammys of being “corrupt” after receiving no nominations for the 2021 award show. . In a post to Twitter, The Weeknd called for “transparency” from the Recording...