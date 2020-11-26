Drake Says Weeknd Snub Proves Grammys Irrelevant
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Drake almost finds humor in the Grammys which inexplicably snubbed The Weeknd, essentially saying those little trophies really don't mean crap. Drake said Wednesday night, "I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the…
Drake almost finds humor in the Grammys which inexplicably snubbed The Weeknd, essentially saying those little trophies really don't mean crap. Drake said Wednesday night, "I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Drake (musician) Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor
Barack Obama gives a nod of approval to Drake essaying his role in a biopicBarack Obama gives a nod of approval to Drake playing him in his biopic Barak Obama is giving a nod of approval to the artist he wants to portray him on..
WorldNews
Barack Obama Signs Off on Drake Playing Him in Future Biopic MovieBarack Obama has finally given Drake his blessing to portray him in a biopic -- something the kid has openly tried wishing into existence. The former President..
TMZ.com
'ANTM' Model Toccara Jones Says The Pope and Drake Both Like Booty PicsToccara Jones has no problem with Pope Francis double-tapping a pic of a bootylicious model -- allegedly -- and thinks all clergy should be free to explore their..
TMZ.com
Lil Keke praises Drake for his love of DJ ScrewTexas rap icon Lil Keke praises Drake for helping keep Houston rap culture and the legacy of DJ Screw's alive. November 16th marked the 20th anniversary of the..
USATODAY.com
The Weeknd Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and record producer
Elton John supports pal The Weeknd in Grammys snub row
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
The Weeknd lashes out at Grammys after receiving zero nominations"You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency," he wrote.
CBS News
Grammys Chief Denies Super Bowl Tied to Weeknd's Snub, Any 'Corrupt' BehaviorThe Weeknd's Grammys snub had nothing to do with him playing the Super Bowl ... at least according to the Recording Academy Chief. Harvey Mason Jr. -- interim..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources