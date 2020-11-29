Vikings' Justin Jefferson Cops Insane Diamond Jet Pendant Amid Breakout Season
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
How's Justin Jefferson rewarding himself for ballin' the hell out during his rookie season?! BLING, BABY!!! TMZ Sports has learned the Minnesota Vikings star receiver just copped a new diamond chain featuring a jet pendant ... and it's AWESOME!!!…
Minnesota Vikings National Football League franchise in Minneapolis, Minnesota
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
