'Star Wars' Darth Vader Actor Dave Prowse Dead at 85

TMZ.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Dave Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in 'Star Wars,' has died. Dave's agent, Thomas Bowington, said ..."It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and millions of fans around the world, to announce that our client Dave…
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies 00:55

 Dave Prowse, the Bristol actor who played Darth Vader in the original StarWars trilogy, has died aged 85. The weightlifter-turned-actor, who also earnedan MBE for playing the Green Cross Code Man to promote road safety, died aftera short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said in a Facebook post.

